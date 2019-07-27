Woman dead, another in critical condition after violent crash into tree

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a violent crash on Harwin Drive near Velure Street.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, an officer was dispatched to the 10100 block of Harwin after a vehicle hit a tree.

Police say the driver was killed and her passenger is in critical but stable condition.

Police believe the driver was speeding, causing her to lose control.
