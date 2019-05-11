Woman crossing street hit and killed by driver who did not stop in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a driver who left part of their SUV behind after hitting and killing a woman in northwest Houston.It happened around midnight at Tidwell near Yale.Police said the driver hit the woman, who was crossing the street, then took off. Other drivers stopped and prevented other vehicles from hitting the victim.Investigators said they cannot tell the color of the SUV but believe it is a mid-2000s model based on the debris left on the road. They are also checking surveillance video from nearby businesses.ABC13 Eyewitness News is working to get a description of the driver.The woman has not been identified, but we learned that she appears to be in her mid to late 40s.