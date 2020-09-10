Car crashes into League City Buc-ee's while driver has seizure

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is now in the hospital after crashing into a Buc-ee's in League City.Police responded to the accident at the Buc-ee's on League City Parkway near Louisiana Avenue around 10 a.m. Thursday.Police said the woman was attempting to park her car in front of the store when she had a seizure, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the store's entrance.The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for effects of the seizure. Her condition is unknown.The store was closed to customers for cleanup, but the gas pumps remained available to those who could pay at the pump.