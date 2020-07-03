Car slams into NE Houston hair salon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A northeast Houston hair salon was heavily damaged Friday morning when a car went airborne and landed inside.It happened some time before 4:45 a.m. in the 5800 block of Tidwell Road.A man was eastbound on Tidwell when he lost control of the car, hit a curb and went airborne. His car came to rest inside the wood frame building at the corner of Dandy and Tidwell Road, according to authorities on the scene.There was no word on the driver's condition but he was expected to survive, authorities said.The owner of the salon estimated the crash caused around $300,000 in damage.