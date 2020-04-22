Traffic

Driver abandons car after crashing into building, leaving passenger trapped

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver ran off after crashing into a storage shed on West Road Wednesday morning, leaving a passenger trapped in the back of his vehicle.

Sheriff's deputies say there were three people in the vehicle but after the accident, two of them ran off.

The car was a Chevy Impala, but it is unrecognizable because of the damage.

Deputies say the driver was driving west bound on West road when he lost control and the car left the road.



That's when the vehicle hit a utility pole, snapping it. The car then went on to hit the storage shed.

The driver and front seat passenger ran off, leaving a third man trapped in the back seat.

After he was freed from the car, he was taken by LifeFlight to a hospital, but deputies say his injuries are non-life threatening.



ABC13 spoke to the family that owns the storage shed. They say this is the second time this week a vehicle has crashed in the same spot.

The utility pole will have to be replaced, authorities said. The crash did not cut power to any homes nearby.

Deputies are searching for the driver and passenger who ran off.

