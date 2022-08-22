Woman charged with murder after her boyfriend died while wrestling her for gun, police say

According to police, the woman told officers they were inside their bedroom wrestling over a gun when it reportedly went off in the woman's hand and hit the man in the stomach.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been charged in the deadly shooting of her boyfriend who allegedly wrestled her over a gun at a southeast Houston apartment complex, records show.

Latise Lonyea Lenoir, 29, is charged with murder, and on Monday, police released her mugshot.

The shooting death of 27-year-old Dennis Leon Sharp happened at about 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Redford Street at the Redford Apartments, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, Lenoir told officers she and Sharp were inside their bedroom wrestling over a gun. The gun reportedly then went off in Lenoir's hand and hit Sharp in the stomach.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died, HPD said.

Police said Sharp had gotten into a verbal altercation with Lenoir prior to the gun going off. Lenoir had initially left the scene but later returned and was detained.

Lenoir admitted to police her role in the shooting, HPD said.