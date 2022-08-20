Man shot and killed while wrestling woman over gun in SE Houston apartments, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed after allegedly wrestling a woman over a gun in a southeast Houston apartment, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. at the Redford Apartments near the Gulf Freeway and Edgebrook Drive on Saturday.

According to HPD, the woman, who is now in custody, told police they were inside their bedroom wrestling over a gun. The gun reportedly then went off in the woman's hand and hit the man in the stomach.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, HPD said.

It is unclear if the man and woman were wrestling due to a fight.

Investigators are determining whether or not the woman will face charges.

