Woman charged with missing Houston man's murder after body found in her apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 24-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a missing Houston man was found dead in an apartment.According to court records, 30-year-old Joshua Pavey was found with a gunshot wound to the neck inside an apartment in northwest Harris County. Kelly Slayton has since been charged with murder.Court records state Slayton was initially arrested for aggravated assault in Comanche, Texas, just northeast of Fort Worth, on Dec. 20. Investigators said Slayton shot at a vehicle during a road rage incident and then fled from Texas state troopers as they attempted to arrest her, sparking a chase that ended in a crash.A trooper was later notified that the vehicle Slayton was driving at the time of the chase belonged to Pavey, who had been reported missing out of Houston.Investigators later searched Slayton's apartment located in the 11800 block of Hammond Drive in northwest Harris County where they were told a maintenance worker "smelled a foul odor" when delivering a package for Slayton on Dec. 19.Pavey was found in the bedroom of the apartment, according to court documents. The victim hasn't officially been identified by the medical examiner's office.Surveillance video shows Slayton and Pavey walking in and out of Slayton's apartment, according to court documents. It also shows Slayton moving Pavey's vehicle to a different parking spot."She is seen on video moving multiple items from the apartment and taking multiple trips to and from the apartment to the car," the court documents read.At one point, Slayton was reportedly seen leaving the apartment complex in Pavey's vehicle. An investigator who saw the surveillance video reported that Pavey's vehicle wasn't seen returning, and according to the video, Pavey was not seen leaving the apartment again.According to court documents, Pavey was last seen on Dec. 19. A missing persons report was filed two days later, after he didn't show up for work.A friend of Pavey's told investigators he last saw him when they were together at Main Event in Katy. He said Pavey went to meet a woman, but the meet-up fell through.Pavey met Slayton later that night, according to court documents.The investigation is on-going.