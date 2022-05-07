murder

Woman charged with murder after her husband said he was in love with another woman, sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested and charged with murder after Harris County deputies said they found her husband shot to death at their home in Spring.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

On Saturday, Precinct 4 constable deputies arrived to the 23600 block of Buttress Root Drive to find the man with multiple gunshot wounds, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Carin Stewart, 51, said she shot her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman, according to Gonzalez.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Harris County's Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime Scene units are conducting an investigation.

Stewart was booked into the Harris County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycrimemurderdeadly shootingfatal shootingjailshootingman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Vehicle found in search for missing inmate, officer: US Marshals
Man confesses to murder, called victim 'witch' who cursed him: police
Convicted murderer says, 'I know God will punish Josue's killer'
Inside escaped AL inmate's criminal history as manhunt intensifies
TOP STORIES
14-year-old shot while being robbed of his shoes, HPD says
Heat Advisory issued for Saturday
3 US tourists die at Bahamas hotel after falling ill
Ukraine: Women, kids, elderly evacuated from Mariupol steel mill
2 students' bodies found in The Woodlands, authorities say
Family of veteran beaten by police 45 years ago honor his life
Small plane with 4 on board goes down and plows into backyard
Show More
Judges answer questions about suspects' bond in Harris County
Beat the heat at these cooling centers in Fort Bend County
Kentucky Derby horses ready to race at Churchill Downs
He said, she said: Accounts from Depp and Heard rarely match
Katy grandmother with mild dementia found alive after 3 days missing
More TOP STORIES News