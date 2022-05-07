Woman charged with murder after her husband said he was in love with another woman, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested and charged with murder after Harris County deputies said they found her husband shot to death at their home in Spring.On Saturday, Precinct 4 constable deputies arrived to the 23600 block of Buttress Root Drive to find the man with multiple gunshot wounds, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.Carin Stewart, 51, said she shot her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman, according to Gonzalez.The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.The Harris County's Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime Scene units are conducting an investigation.Stewart was booked into the Harris County Jail.