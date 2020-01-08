Woman charged with having sexual relationship with student at Woodlands Christian Academy

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- A 32-year-old woman has been charged with having an improper relationship with student when she was a teacher at Woodlands Christian Academy.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a female high school student informed her mother that she was having an improper relationship with teacher, Lacey Jo Cunningham.

Cunningham turned herself into the Montgomery County Jail on Dec. 19, 2019, and was later released on a $50,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sex assaultimproper relationship with student
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer shoots suspected robber at NE Harris County Walmart
Severe storms possible for Houston late Friday
Bank customer robbed in Galleria parking garage: Police
New details released in brutal sexual assault of 19-year-old
Carlos Correa mural dedicated to teen who lost cancer battle
Could NHL hockey be headed to Houston?
No Oscars host for 2nd year in a row
Show More
Ted Cruz on Iran: 'I think we're in a strong position now'
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
"I have a sick child," Rite Aid robber writes in note to clerk
Harding Street home sealed off for grand jury visit
Wobbly wheel scam hits 50 victims in SW Houston: HPD
More TOP STORIES News