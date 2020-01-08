Woman charged with having sexual relationship with student at Woodlands Christian Academy

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- A 32-year-old woman has been charged with having an improper relationship with student when she was a teacher at Woodlands Christian Academy.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a female high school student informed her mother that she was having an improper relationship with teacher, Lacey Jo Cunningham.Cunningham turned herself into the Montgomery County Jail on Dec. 19, 2019, and was later released on a $50,000 bond.