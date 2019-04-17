Woman charged after motorcyclist killed in crash at Kroger

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're learning more about a woman charged in a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist at a west Houston grocery store.Police say Julivan Do Tran, 29, struck the rider with her Honda Monday night while chasing the motorcyclist after she took off not once, but twice from the scene of a crash.Investigators said the 33-year-old victim failed to stop and give information in a wreck with Tran near Westheimer and Voss.While Tran was waiting for officers to arrive to take a police report, she was able to flag down the motorcyclist. The two had a conversation, but officers say the woman took off a second time.Police say Tran chased the woman into a Kroger parking lot, where the motorcyclist lost control while going around the corner of the store. Officers say the victim was then run over by Tran's vehicle.The victim, who has not been named, died at Memorial Hermann Hospital.Tran was given a field sobriety test and taken into custody at the scene. She is charged with manslaughter.