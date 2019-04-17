fatal crash

Woman charged after motorcyclist killed in crash at Kroger

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're learning more about a woman charged in a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist at a west Houston grocery store.

Police say Julivan Do Tran, 29, struck the rider with her Honda Monday night while chasing the motorcyclist after she took off not once, but twice from the scene of a crash.

Investigators said the 33-year-old victim failed to stop and give information in a wreck with Tran near Westheimer and Voss.

While Tran was waiting for officers to arrive to take a police report, she was able to flag down the motorcyclist. The two had a conversation, but officers say the woman took off a second time.

Police say Tran chased the woman into a Kroger parking lot, where the motorcyclist lost control while going around the corner of the store. Officers say the victim was then run over by Tran's vehicle.

The victim, who has not been named, died at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Tran was given a field sobriety test and taken into custody at the scene. She is charged with manslaughter.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhit and runfatal crashmotorcycle accidentmotorcycles
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Woman dead, another injured after violent crash into tree
Spring family's Hawaiian vacation ends in deadly crash
Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction
Woman driving erratically dies in crash after nearly hitting police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News