Woman caught driving on rims charged with DWI

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 4 deputies arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated in the middle of the day.

It happened Monday in the 13700 block of North Eldridge Parkway.

Deputy constables got a call about a hit and run in the area. Witnesses told them that they saw a woman, identified as 24-year-old Kristen Brown, driving on Aste Lane when she hit a parked vehicle and tried to take off. She was then seen hitting two mailboxes on Moltere Drive.

Erin S. commented on the post writing, "Glad they got her! We couldn't let the kids outside for a bit because she was driving down our street hitting cars and mailboxes along the way!"

When deputies saw the woman driving away from the scene, they noticed she was only driving on two tires.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman posted a picture of the car that shows only the rims remaining of the front tires.



Brown was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Her bond was set at $100.
