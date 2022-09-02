Woman wanted for assaulting nail salon employee after refusing to pay for services, deputies say

The customer asked for multiple nail applications, and at the end, the employee told her the total was $280, deputies said. That's when the altercation happened.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- When a customer refused to pay for the service she receieved at a nail salon in west Harris County, she assaulted an employee with her bare fists, the sheriff's office said.

The incident happened Aug. 7 at Venus Nail Salon in the 1100 block of South Mason Road, deputies said.

At about 5 p.m., deputies said the woman went in and asked the salon employee for multiple specific nail applications.

When the employee was done, she told the woman the service came out to $280.

According to officials, the woman refused to pay and told the employee that she had no money. That's when the employee allegedly asked for payment again, before locking the business door and calling 911 to report the woman.

In that moment, the woman started knocking down items and hit the employee with a closed fist several times, deputies said.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed the door remote and ran away.

Deputies described her a Black woman in her early 20s. She stands at about 5 feet 10 inches and weighs anywhere from 130 to 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may also be reported by calling 713-222-8477.