Science

Wolf moon: 1st full moon of 2020 accompanied by lunar eclipse

2020's first full moon will be extra special!

The so-called "wolf moon" will illuminate the sky the night of Jan. 10 and will be accompanied by a lunar eclipse, according to AccuWeather.

This will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning the moon will enter the earth's outer shadow but will miss its darker inner shadow. The moon will appear darker, but the changes are subtle.

The wolf moon eclipse will be visible in Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa.

Every month has special names to describe the full moon. The names originate from Native American folklore, according to AccuWeather, and the most widely used name for January's moon is the "wolf moon." That's because wolves tend to howl more often in the winter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathermooneclipseu.s. & worldaccuweather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News