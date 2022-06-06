rally

Houstonians rally at Toyota Center to free Houston native and WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia

The WNBA star has been detained in Russia since February 2022.
Houstonians rally at Toyota Center to free WNBA star Brittney Griner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians will gather at the Toyota Center on Monday to support Houston native WNBA star Brittney Griner detained in Russia for 109 days.

Since Feb. 17, the WNBA star has been detained in Russia after officials stopped her while going through airport security for allegedly having hashish oil in her luggage.

Local elected leaders will join supporters and friends of Griner in a support rally and vigil for her release.

The Nimitz High School graduate has garnered worldwide support as the efforts to have her released remain ongoing.

In an exclusive interview, Griner's wife told Good Morning America that she wanted President Joe Biden to intervene and bring Griner back.
In an interview with Robin Roberts, Cherelle Griner described the last direct message she had with the basketball star, who can only communicate through letters or lawyers while in a Russian prison.



On Sunday, local officials paid tribute to the victims of gun violence and encouraged the public to join the Brittney Griner Support Rally to free Griner.

"We are completely in the dark as to the legal system that may exist in Russia. It is evident by the hostages that are still there," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Jackson Lee, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, and other community leaders will attend the vigil held at 1510 Polk St. at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Watch local officials pay tribute to the victims of gun violence and speak on the Brittney Griner Support Rally.
Local officials pay tribute to the victims of gun violence and speak on the Brittney Griner Support Rally.



