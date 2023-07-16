2023 WNBA All-Star weekends caps off with Team 'Stewie' winning 143-127 over Team Wilson

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) -- The 2023 WNBA All-Star game fully displayed the best of women's professional basketball. It was an energetic, high-scoring matchup.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

There wasn't a lot of defense on the floor, but that's different from what All-Star games are for. Team Stewie won this game with a score of 143 -127.

Unsurprisingly, the league's leading scorer, Jewell Loyd, is the MVP all season and set an All-Star game-scoring record with 31 points.

RELATED: WNBA All-Star Game holds special place for recently released Houston native Brittney Griner



The game, more than anything, was a lot of fun to watch. It showed why the WNBA is growing in popularity. The players are at the top of their games, and you can argue that this is the best talent the WNBA has ever had.

Early in the first quarter, Aliyah Boston on team Wilson drew first blood with a layup. This was her first All-Star game appearance, and she's a favorite for Rookie of The Year.

Everyone was glad to have Britney Griner in court after her publicized wrongful detainment in Russia last year. She showed exactly why she's a nine-time All-Star with a couple of crowd-pleasing dunks.

RELATED: WNBA's Brittney Griner reportedly detained in Russia after officials found hashish oil in luggage

Loyd on Team Stewart hit the first 4-point bucket of the game, but her teammate and Three-Point Champion Sabrina Ionescu hit three in a row to help Team Stewie extend their lead in the second quarter. They went into halftime up 73-63.

Team Wilson couldn't recover in the second half despite a valiant effort in the fourth from Aja Wilson and Kelsey Plum. Plum finished the game with 30 points.

Team Stewart took the loss last year, but they got revenge on Team Wilson this time.

The WNBA Commissioner announced on Saturday that the 2024 WNBA All-Star game will be in Phoenix, home of Brittney Griner and the Mercury.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.