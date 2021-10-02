plane crash

Plane crash caught on video following Winnie Rice Festival parade

WINNIE, Texas (KTRK) -- A small town festival was interrupted Saturday morning when a plane crashed onto a Chambers County highway, and it was caught on video.

It happened on Highway 124 following the Winnie Rice Festival Parade that had taken place, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

The small single engine plane was headed back to the airport from the parade when it clipped a light pole and crashed onto the pavement, authorities said.

The pilot was not seriously injured and no one else on the ground was hurt, the sheriff's office said.
