Man robs Wingstop at gunpoint before running out back door

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man who robbed a Wingstop off the Southwest Freeway with a gun.

The incident happened on Sunday at the store at 7505 Southwest Freeway.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video walking into the store and pulling out a gun. He then began pointing it at employees and customers, including two small children.

Video shows the man sliding across the counter before grabbing money from an employee, police said. He headed towards the back in an attempt to find more cash before darting out the back door.

Police say he's driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, Houston PD #1015621-20. The suspect is also believed to have robbed another Wingstop back in July.

He's described as a Black male, 32 to 37 years old. He was wearing a white and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans, a white face covering and black shoes.

If you have information, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
