CALIFORNIA (KTRK) -- A man took wine tasting to a whole other level in California.A video shows Gabriel Moreno, dressed in underwear, jumping onto a moving tanker truck that was hauling red wine.He climbed underneath the truck, unscrewed the valve and drank as much wine as he could.The trucking company said about 1,000 gallons of red wine was spilled on the freeway.The 39-year-old was arrested after the incident.