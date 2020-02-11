wine

Wine prices to drop due to excess in supply of grapes

Look out for better-quality wines at lower prices. Experts at a recent winemakers' conference say growers have produced large crops of quality grapes over the last two years.

Allied Grape Growers highlighted a problem many California grape farmers are facing: there is too much supply. In its latest newsletter, the organization says an estimated 100,000 tons of grapes were left hanging on vines without buyers last year.

Demand for wine is also dwindling. The newsletter says data published in the Gomberg Fredrikson Report found the number of California wine exports have consistently dropped since 2014.

Experts say distributors will be forced to offer discounts at every price-point.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinesswinewine industryu.s. & worldalcohol
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINE
Snoop Dogg-inspired wine to be released this summer
'Saluti!': Neighbors in Italy use long sticks to toast from their balconies
Booze buying surges 55% as people shelter in place, report says
Italian residents find red wine coming through their faucets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News