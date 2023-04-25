'King of R&B' Jacquees excited to represent Houston's Black community at wine and music festival

Grab your pink and white for the Célébrez en Rosé wine and music festival at the Houston Botanic Garden this weekend. The self-proclaimed "King of R&B" tells us he's excited.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An artist who calls himself the King of R &B told ABC13 he cannot wait to represent the Black Houston community at an event he's performing at this weekend.

Grab your pink and white for the second annual Célébrez en Rosé wine and music festival at the Houston Botanic Garden on Saturday, April 29.

None other than Jacquees is performing.

"I love Houston. Whenever I come to Houston, there's always love. I think it's just such a special place for my music. Texas, you know, they just love me. I don't know what it is, and it's just such a good vibe," the 29-year-old said.

The Black-owned festival will be featuring several Black-owned businesses, especially wine ones.

"Being able to say, 'Hey this is Black-owned,' and people loving it and people who aren't Black want to support, you know, it feels good," Jacquees said. "For me to be on the forefront of Black people, to represent us, it feels really good."

But he's more than just an R &B singer. Jacquees owns his own wine and tapas lounge. The Wine and Tapas Bar opened earlier this year in Lithonia, Georgia. Maybe if we're lucky, he'll bring some of that food over to Houston during his visit.

So, get your outfit ready and enjoy a full day of live music, wines, and food. Emphasis on the live music part, as Jacquees assured us that there would be no lip-syncing in his performance.

"It's one thing to hear the music, but then it's another thing when they actually go to the shows and hear that you can sound just like the record. So I just want people to know that the mic is always on," he said.

Four of Jacquees' songs, "B.E.D.", "You", "At the Club", and "Ocean," made the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The lineup is star-studded. Jacquees will be joined by Big Freedia, MC Lyte, DJ Mr. Rogers, and more.

To purchase tickets, visit the Célébrez en Rosé website.