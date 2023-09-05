27-year-old man sentenced to life without parole for killing convenience store manager in 2016

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a convenience store manager in 2016 in the Willowbrook area.

The video above is from the original 2016 report.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Nadonte Pugh, 27, was convicted after a two-day trial for capital murder.

On March 12, 2016, authorities said Pugh tried to rob the convenience store in the 8500 block of FM 1960 and confronted the cashier, who went to get the manager.

The manager, identified as 51-year-old Zia Siddiqui, allegedly also pulled out a gun, and the two men exchanged gunfire.

RELATED: Arrest made in fatal shooting of NW Houston gas station owner

Pugh was shot once in the groin, while Siddiqui was shot four times.

Siddiqui died at the scene, and Pugh took off from the store.

The DA's office said not long after the shooting, Pugh arrived at an emergency room in Humble for help. However, because he was in a different jurisdiction, he left the hospital before authorities realized he was involved in a capital murder.

He was later arrested in Midland and returned to Harris County.

According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Pugh is set to spend the rest of his life in prison without parole.

SEE ALSO: Family remembers store owner fatally shot during robbery in NW Houston