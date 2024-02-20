Erika Christensen talks 'Will Trent's' 6-month time jump for Season 2, 'beautiful' relationship

NEW YORK -- "Will Trent" is back for Season 2 and Erika Christensen says that we'll get to take a deeper dive into each character.

"We have a lot of exploration of everyone's personal lives more in-depth," Christensen said. "It's really satisfying."

A car bomb that killed a seemingly innocent man in a suburban neighborhood puts the agents on edge as they try to stop the crime from happening again.

Cricket, played by guest star Susan Kelechi Watson, helps the agents as they race against time.

Meantime, Angie is anxious to get back out in the field after suffering a serious injury at the end of season 1. We join the characters six months in the future from the last time we saw them.

"She's doing well because she's mentally so strong and knows that for her sanity she needs to get back on the job as soon as she can," Christensen said.

While Angie and Will's relationship is always complicated, they can't help but come back to each other, whether that be as romantic partners or friends.

"The scenes that they have together alone are so beautiful, the way that they are written, they are always written with such depth that shows their history," she said. "But I also love when they are around other people and they still know each other better than anyone else knows each other so there's always that little glance or inside joke glance."

Will Trent Season 2 premieres Tuesday, February 20th at 8pm ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.