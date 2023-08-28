Will Anderson Jr. is one of the fiercest defensive prospects entering the 2023 NFL Draft, but you wouldn't know that with the family he grew up around. Meet the 'Bama linebacker with five older sisters.

This is how a national TV audience was introduced to Texans LB Will Anderson Jr.'s mom, Terrie

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While much of the news Monday regarding the Texans fell squarely on rookie quarterback CJ Stroud winning the QB1 role, the talk of the team may have been dominated by someone who isn't on the field.

Stroud's fellow rookie, Will Anderson Jr., was all smiles when he was interviewed on the sideline during the Texans' win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday during a nationally-televised preseason game.

The video above is from a pre-NFL Draft special.

Anderson's glee wasn't necessarily about how closer he is to making his official NFL debut next week. No, sideline reporter Erin Andrews wanted to get his thoughts about his mother's dance moves in the stands.

You see, Momma Anderson, as the Texans social team called her, was captured on camera grooving while in her seat inside the Caesars Superdome.

"Was that the robot?" Andrews asked.

"I think it was the robot," Anderson answered. "She's teaching me all type of dance moves."

An Instagram video posted to the Texans' account then cut to Momma Anderson, whose name is Terrie Williams Anderson, bury herself in her hat and hands with slight but gleeful embarrassment. The telecast commentators think she was told that she went viral for getting down.

Terrie's short time on TV has won her fans.

"Reporter talkin' bout is that the robot," a user named pop_darby said. "No, that's shoulder work."

"She is a whole vibe!! Love her! That whole family is just adorable," user klw1977 said.

The third-overall draft pick's family was introduced to Texans fans leading up to his selection last April.

He told ESPN that he grew up with five older sisters, whom he considered five mothers to him.

"One minute, they want to baby you. The next minute, they want to bust you around," the Alabama alum said.

He credited his toughness to living in a house full of female energy. Stroud, Anderson, and rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans will need all the energy they can get when they officially debut in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 10.