Former Spring Head Coach Trent Miller chosen to lead the Willis Wildkats' football team

By Joe Gleason
Willis Wildkats hire Trent Miller as head football coach

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- Willis High School is one of the smallest schools ranked on the state's 6A High School Football Rankings, but that's not expected to last.

Willis ISD Superintendent Dr. Tim Harkrider says they expect the population to double in eight years. On Thursday, the school board unanimously chose former Spring Head Coach Trent Miller to lead the Wildkats community in that growth both on and off the field.

Miller said, "Our goal is to help these young men and women become the best versions of themselves. We want our young men to be better husbands, fathers, executives, bosses one day, and football is just a small part of their journey."

"It's more than a football player or a basketball player. You are a person. You have a family. We're going to teach you to be great all the way around." said Harkrider.

"Trent helps these kids feel as though they can be someone outside their sport." Jason Glenn, Willis Executive Director of Athletics and Arts.

Miller spent nine years at Spring ISD, the last five years as head football coach. As head coach, he had a 41-14 record. His teams have made it to the playoffs each year and went to the third round the last two years.
