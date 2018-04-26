No injuries when high-speed chase ends with deputies opening fire in west Houston

Authorities say a Harris County sheriff's deputy opened fire at a suspect who allegedly rammed his patrol vehicle at the end of a high-speed pursuit. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say Harris County sheriff's deputies and DPS troopers opened fire at a suspect who allegedly rammed multiple patrol vehicles at the end of a high-speed pursuit.

Houston police confirmed the investigation of the shooting in the area of Brittmoore and Hammerly on Thursday night.

According to HPD, officers originally tried to pull over a suspect with multiple felony warrants in the area of Eastex Freeway near Will Clayton Parkway.

High speed chase comes to an end with suspect being arrested



The suspect refused to stop and then went south into town and then westbound on Katy Freeway.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspect rammed multiple DPS vehicles, as well as a civilian car, at what was seen as the end of the chase. Deputies and troopers shot at the suspect but he was not hit.

The suspect then hit a tree and yelled at officers to shoot him, according to investigators. Deputies and troopers used a Taser to subdue the suspect and take him into custody.

There were no injuries from the incident.
