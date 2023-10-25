Dror Goldberg, the man convicted of killing wig shop worker Manuela Silverio in 1998, is now eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.

Family of murdered wig shop employee fighting to keep convicted killer behind bars: 'He is a threat'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man convicted of killing a wig shop employee 25 years ago was back in court for his parole hearing Wednesday morning.

Dror Goldberg was found guilty of the murder of Manuela "Manny" Silverio, who had her throat slit back in 1998 at her Weslayan Plaza workplace, Wigs by Andre.

The couple who owned the wig shop also suffered multiple stab wounds.

Goldberg was 19 years old when he murdered Silverio. He was convicted to 48 years in prison but has served half of his sentence and is now eligible for parole.

During his trial in 2000, we learned Goldberg had a journal that included passages on how to kill a woman, and Silverio's family told ABC13 in a recent interview they believe he is still a danger to the community.

The victim's family continues fighting to keep Goldberg behind bars. ABC13 spoke with the victim's daughters before Wednesday's hearing.

"We are together. We are strong, and we are going to make sure this parole gets denied," Silverio's daughter Yvette Menendez said.

If Goldberg is denied parole, the question becomes, how often will the parole board review the case?

"They can decide whether they want to review this particular offender again anywhere from one year, two years, three years, four years, or the maximum five years, and that's what we are asking for," advocate Andy Kahan said.

Silverio's family has a simple message for those reviewing the case: "He is a threat to the community. He is a threat."

The board will decide if Goldberg, who has maintained his innocence, will remain behind bars or be given parole.

