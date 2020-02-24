Why waiting for coffee at the counter could make you a target for thieves

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police want people to take another look at their habits when they're out and about. Are you attracting thieves by what you're doing or maybe what you are not doing?

"It's all about having environmental awareness because everyone who smiles here is not very friendly," said Houston police Lieutenant T. Jefferson.

Jefferson said thieves are waiting for the right opportunity and the right scenario. While working on another story with ABC13 in a Montrose coffee shop, she spotted several examples of what she refers to as a "false sense of security."

She said people should never leave purses on the floor. Thieves can easily distract you with a short conversation, throw a jacket over that purse, quickly grab both and walk out the establishment.

Police also want you to be on guard for crooks who are lurking and looking for unattended phones and laptops. Jefferson spotted many unattended electronics in the coffee shop.

She said thieves will actually listen when you give your name to the barista, wait for you to walk to the counter, then steal your belongings.

SEE ALSO: How to background check your online dates for free
EMBED More News Videos

Do you know how to avoid dangerous situations when you're looking for love online?



Follow Samica Knight on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houston
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials recover upside down car from Brays Bayou
Scattered rain today with a light freeze at the end of the week
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Katherine Johnson, one of NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' dies at 101
Thousands set to gather in LA for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial
SPONSORED: Crawfish Enchiladas just in time for Mardi Gras!
Water rescue called off on Brays Bayou near Hermann Park
Show More
Markets tank on concern about virus impact on world economy
Mom finds 5-year-old shot, 14-year-old flees with gun: HPD says
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Suspect charged in shooting at flea market that injured 7
Houston man exploring bayou ends up in sewer line
More TOP STORIES News