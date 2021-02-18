CenterPoint Energy urges customers to conserve electricity and natural gas

SEE MORE: No, frozen wind turbines aren't the main culprit for Texas' power outages
As more power generation is available, the company is prepared to re-energize portions of the electric system that have been without power. During the service restoration process, CenterPoint Energy urges customers who already have electric and/or natural gas service to scale back conserve electricity and natural gas as much as possible over the next several hours.
"This is an unprecedented situation for our communities in that the demand for electric and natural gas reached record levels simultaneously," said Kenny Mercado, CenterPoint Energy's executive vice president of electric utility. "We are ready to restore service to our customers. Introducing this demand too rapidly could result in additional service interruptions and safety risks for both electric and natural gas customers."
"Let's come together and help our neighbors who have been without power for an extended period of time," said Scott Doyle, CenterPoint Energy's CenterPoint Energy's executive vice president over natural gas distribution. "This in an immediate call to action for our customers."
