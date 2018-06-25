WHO'S WHO: Family members charged in Houston 'honor killings'

EMBED </>More Videos

Who's who in the alleged Houston honor killings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The deaths of two people, linked together by one family, have been dubbed 'honor killings' and a father is facing the potential of the death penalty.

ALI IRSAN - Muslim patriarch accused of killing his daughter's husband and her best friend, allegedly because he believed they had violated his honor as a Muslim

NESREEN IRSAN - Daughter of Ali Irsan, who dated and married Coty Beavers, a Christian man, which reportedly angered her father. After her marriage, she had a protective order filed against her father.

COTY BEAVERS - Nesreen Irsan's husband. She found him shot to death in the apartment they shared in November 2012.

GELAREH BAGHERZADEH - Medical student, well-known Iranian activist and Nesreen Isran's best friend. She was dating Coty Beaver's twin brother. Bagherzadeh was killed at a townhome near the Galleria in January 2012.

NADIA IRSAN - Daughter of Ali Irsan, who was reportedly enlisted by her father to help find her sister Nesreen. Nadia has been charged with stalking.

SHMOU ALRAWBDEH - Wife of Ali Irsan, who was reportedly enlisted by her husband in a conspiracy to murder Gelareh Bagherzadeh and Coty Beavers. Alrawbdeh is charged with murder.

NASIM IRSAN - Son of Ali Irsan. He's charged with murder in the deaths of Coty Beavers and Gelareh Bagherzadeh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderfather chargedtrialHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News