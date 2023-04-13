Struggling to land a job? ABC13's weekly job fair focuses on how volunteering can help

Struggling to land a job? Recruiters say adding volunteer information to your résumé might give you an advantage and help you stand out.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're struggling to land a new job, you might want to consider volunteering to give you an advantage on your résumé.

For this week's ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair with Workforce Solutions, we're focusing on how volunteering can help you land a new job since April is volunteering awareness month.

This week, a Harris Health employee is joining the virtual event to explain how volunteering can make your résumé stand out. Workforce Solutions recruiters said adding volunteer information to your résumé can be valuable in helping to land a job.

In addition to the volunteer discussion, this week's job fair also features several immediate-hire jobs. If you apply, you could land an interview in days.

To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

Participants can call the ABC13 hotline at 713-243-6663 to apply for jobs or talk to Workforce Solutions recruiters for free assistance in other areas.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.