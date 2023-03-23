ABC13's weekly job fair explores ways women can break into the oil and gas industry

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of women will get an up-close look at the oil and gas industry at a conference on Thursday, and this week's ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair features a way for you to learn about it from home.

The Women in Industry conference is being held in Galveston on Thursday. It's an opportunity for women to learn about the oil and gas industry.

If you can't make it, our ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair this week features a guest from BASF, a petrochemical company, to discuss ways women can break into the industry.

The job fair also features a number of immediate-hire positions that you can apply for. Some of the jobs are in oil and gas, but others deal with security, manufacturing, leisure and hospitality.

For nearly three years, we've partnered with Workforce Solutions to host the weekly event. During each job fair, career advisers work to match candidates with jobs and line up interviews in days.

To see the jobs being offered in this week's event, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

To participate in the job fair, look for the live video on our website at 10 a.m., or wherever you stream ABC13. You can apply for the jobs online, or call the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.