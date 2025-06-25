ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair focuses on how to break into computer careers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're interested in computer science, our ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair as a way for you to learn about the industry.

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host an in-person event. It'll be at the Alief ISD Marshall Center for Advanced Careers, located at 12160 Richmond Avenue.

During the event, professional, scientific, and technical fields employers will be there. You don't have to attend to learn about these industries.

Starting at 10 a.m., ABC13 will be live on our 24/7 stream from the job fair with industry experts. They'll discuss what types of jobs there are and ways you can break into them.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, computer and information technology occupations not only pay well, they're in demand. Agency data shows the average salary for those jobs is about $105,000, which is more than double the average salary for all occupations.

There should be a lot of openings too. Agency data shows over the next decade, there will be about 350,000 openings each year in those careers.

One place putting people to work with computers is the non-profit, Compudopt. For nearly 20 years, the organization has taken older technology, and restored it.

"Sometimes you have to put a fresh screen on it, or a new keyboard, or it's kind of like Frankenstein," Compudopt chief government affairs officer Marie Arcos explained. "We take a piece of this one, and a piece of that one and we put them together."

The group receives donated equipment, and computer technicians refurbish the technology. Afterwards, it's given out for free to eligible neighbors.

"We help make sure you have the devices that are necessary to participate in today's digital world," Arcos said.

A digital world helping to create new careers. Arcos said you don't need years of education either.

A certification that takes months, not years, to obtain can get your foot in the door. "You don't have to have background in it, but you just have to be willing to say, 'Yes, I'm willing to step into a career, I can show up on time, I'm going to ask questions, and I'm going to be curious,'" Arcos explained.

