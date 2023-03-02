Career and technical education, or CTE, prepares people for a range of opportunities by combining classroom and on-the-job learning.

Want to get a tan while getting paid? Learn how it can happen during this week's ABC13 job fair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your teen is looking for a job this summer, we have a way for them to earn money and get a tan while doing it.

ABC13 is hosting our weekly Who's Hiring job fair on Thursday. During the event, Workforce Solutions career advisors match candidates with open jobs and help line up interviews.

This week, we're focused on lifeguard jobs. We have positions located in Galveston, Houston, Pearland and League City.

During the event, guests from Moody Gardens and Houston Parks and Recreations Department will talk about lifeguard openings.

If you're not interested in being a lifeguard but need free career advice, we have an ABC13 hotline. The number is 713-243-6663.

You can call and speak to a Workforce Career advisor who can help with several items, including applying for jobs, résumé assistance and practice interviews.

To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section. The job fair starts at 10 a.m. You can watch wherever you stream ABC13 or on our website.

