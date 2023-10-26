ABC13's weekly job fair features opportunities in East End and Magnolia communities

This week's ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair featured ways candidates can land jobs in the East End and Magnolia communities, in person or online.

On Thursday, ABC13's Who's Hiring Job Fair takes place at the Workforce Solutions location in Houston's East End at 4450 Harrisburg Blvd. and runs until 1 p.m.

You can watch this week's virtual job fair in the video player above.

There will be 15 employers on-site, including Port Houston, the City of Houston, and Spirit Technologies. If you visit our in-person event, candidates are encouraged to dress for the job they want, bring resumes, and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

If you can't make it in person, this week's job fair also featured a way for candidates to apply virtually.

If you apply during our event, Workforce Solutions career advisors will work to match you with an interview in days. You can apply online or by phone.

Our ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions is 713-243-6663.

To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

