ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features jobs you can land as year comes to an end

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are still job opportunities as we start to round out the year, and we have a way for you to land one.

On Thursday at 10 a.m., ABC13 is hosting our weekly Who's Hiring Job Fair with Workforce Solutions. For nearly three years, we've partnered with the organization to help hundreds of Houstonians find work.

In addition to jobs, we'll also have career experts talk about career opportunities. This week, we're live from the Texas Workforce Commission Convention.

We'll have guests join from the event, including one talking about ways people with disabilities can find work.

The job fair also features openings from four employers, including Pepsi. The company is looking for sales representatives and mechanics.

We're also featuring other jobs in the education and logistics fields.

You can apply for the jobs during our event through social media, online, or over the phone. Our ABC13 hotline is (713) 243-6663.

To see the jobs available, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As Seen on ABC13" section.

To watch the job fair, just head to website or wherever you stream ABC13 at 10 a.m.

