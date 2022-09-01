ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features open positions and looks at union jobs ahead of Labor Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Labor Day approaching, this week's ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair will take a look at the history of the holiday and provide information on union jobs.

For more than two years, ABC13 has partnered with Workforce Solutions to host a weekly job fair. The event starts at 10 a.m. and can be watched in the video player above, or wherever you stream ABC13.

During the event, participants can apply for jobs and learn about programs and educational opportunities.

This week, we're featuring union leaders and people in union jobs ahead of the Labor Day holiday. We're also featuring several other jobs.

Many of the positions are in the Cypress area, as ABC13 Localish showcases that community this week.

The employers participating in the job fair are looking to hire quickly. If you apply, you could land an interview in days.

You can apply through social media, Workforce Solutions' website, or on the phone. The ABC13 viewer hotline is 713-243-6663.

The hotline is also available for anyone to call and get help looking for other jobs, educational opportunities, or other services. If you call, it won't cost a thing.

To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As Seen on TV" section.

