ABC13's weekly virtual job offers ways to land a job virtually and in person

Looking for a job? We're here to help! This week's event features jobs you can apply for now and other educational opportunities.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13's weekly Who's Hiring job fair has a way for you to land a job virtually or in person this week.

On Thursday, ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host our weekly virtual job fair. During the event, participants can apply for jobs and receive information about what job seekers need to know and other educational opportunities.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. ABC13 will stream the job fair live in the video player above.

During the half-hour event, recruiters will answer the phone and take emails and social media messages to help people find work.

You can also attend in person. From 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., employers will be at the Workforce Solutions location in Willowbrook.

There will be six employers on-site: Cy-Fair ISD, Daikin, Texas Tool, Quality Home and Management, Apple Dentist and BMF Solutions.

Some of the employers will also participate virtually in our job fair and talk about the positions they offer and how you can land the job.

If these jobs aren't for you or you need assistance with going back to school, learning a new skill, or finding childcare, there's an ABC13 viewer hotline at 713-243-6663.

To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As Seen on TV" section.

The Workforce Solutions Willowbrook office is located at 17725 Tomball Pkwy.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.