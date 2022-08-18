ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features jobs you can land in hours in Cypress and surrounding areas

WATCH FULL JOB FAIR: Cypress residents, this one is for you! In addition to featuring jobs that pay over $15/hour, we're talking to economic and education experts about how you can land a job.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is back with its weekly Who's Hiring Job Fair. This week, we not only have positions to apply for, but economic and education experts providing information to help you land a new job.

This month, ABC13 Localish is highlighting the Cypress community. We've partnered with Workforce Solutions to host a job fair focused on the area.

The job fair features dozens of immediate-hire jobs that pay at least $15 an hour. There are positions in the retail, manufacturing and transportation industries.

You can watch the full job fair in the video player above.

If you don't live in Cypress but are looking for a job, you can reach out to the ABC13 viewer hotline at 713-243-6663 and talk to a recruiter. The service is free.

In addition to jobs, a Workforce Solutions manager joined the event to highlight Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Company, which is located in Waller.

Interested applicants can visit the company, apply, get an interview and a job in just hours.

This week's job fair also features educational opportunities in the Cypress community.

A Lone Star College-CyFair representative explained the big events coming up on campus, what classes are offered, and the types of financial aid that are available.

To view this week's jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website and look for the "As Seen on TV" section.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.