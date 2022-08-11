ABC13's Who's Hiring job fair returns with new opportunities and advice for job seekers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13's weekly Who's Hiring Job Fair is back! This week we're featuring ways to get a job quickly and answering burning questions job seekers may have.

We've partnered with Workforce Solutions to host a weekly job fair. The event connects people with recruiters who line up interviews quickly.

All of the jobs pay more than $15 an hour. A variety of industries will be featured, from retail to transportation and warehousing.

Many of the jobs this week are in the Cypress area. Later this month, ABC13 Localish will showcase the Cypress community.

Participants can apply through social media, the Workforce Solutions website, or through the ABC13 viewer hotline.

The hotline number is 713-243-6663. To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As Seen on TV" section.

In addition to offering jobs, a Workforce Solutions career advisor will participate in the event. She'll explain what employers are looking for right now, and if virtual interviews are still a thing, or if employers are shifting toward more in-person interviews.

