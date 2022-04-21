ABC13 celebrates 2-year anniversary of weekly Who's Hiring job fair, helping nearly 900 find work

When the pandemic hit in 2020, ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions to offer a way for Houstonians to find jobs. It's a weekly event we've continued for two years.
During that time, more than 5,300 have applied for jobs, 870 have found work, and more than 300 have received resume and practice interview assistance. On Thursday, we're at it again.
You can participate in our virtual event on our website or wherever you stream ABC13 starting at 10:00 a.m.
You can also apply for jobs in person and get on-the-spot interviews at the Workforce Solutions office in Pearland from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
The office is located at 5730 Broadway Street in Pearland. There will be around 10 employers on-site conducting interviews.
There are several positions available, including lifeguard, food service and cooling technicians.
To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
If you're looking for other free career help, there's a number you can call. It's 713-243-6663.
To celebrate the anniversary, you'll hear from people who got help through our job fairs Thursday night on Eyewitness News, as they share their experiences, and you'll learn just how quickly they landed a job.
