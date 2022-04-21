job fair

ABC13 celebrates 2-year anniversary of weekly Who's Hiring job fair, helping nearly 900 find work

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 virtual job fair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today, ABC13 is celebrating two years of its weekly Who's Hiring job fair with a way for you to land a job from home or in person.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions to offer a way for Houstonians to find jobs. It's a weekly event we've continued for two years.

During that time, more than 5,300 have applied for jobs, 870 have found work, and more than 300 have received resume and practice interview assistance. On Thursday, we're at it again.

You can participate in our virtual event on our website or wherever you stream ABC13 starting at 10:00 a.m.



You can also apply for jobs in person and get on-the-spot interviews at the Workforce Solutions office in Pearland from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The office is located at 5730 Broadway Street in Pearland. There will be around 10 employers on-site conducting interviews.

There are several positions available, including lifeguard, food service and cooling technicians.

To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

If you're looking for other free career help, there's a number you can call. It's 713-243-6663.

To celebrate the anniversary, you'll hear from people who got help through our job fairs Thursday night on Eyewitness News, as they share their experiences, and you'll learn just how quickly they landed a job.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustoncareer adviceemploymentjobs hiringjob fairjobs
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
Nearly 2 years later, here's how ABC13 can help you land a job
STEM careers expected to grow by 10.5% by 2030
How you can land a job virtually or in-person in Missouri City
March 31st is ABC13's own, Nick Natario Day in Fort Bend County
TOP STORIES
2 innocent people injured during chase in W. Harris County
Woman shot man after he wouldn't leave Spring property, constable says
Warm and windy until a cool front brings rain chance next week
Firefighters work to extinguish flames at Heights-area bakery
Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government
US to welcome Ukraine refugees but no longer through Mexico
Over 200 Texas state troopers ordered to slim down by December
Show More
Robert Morse, Tony award-winning actor, dies at 90
GE recalls more than 150K refrigerators due to fall risk
Feds charge 21 people with COVID-related fraud
Clear Lake HS coach on administrative leave after fight
Family says jail didn't tell them loved one had COVID
More TOP STORIES News