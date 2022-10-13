ABC13 and Workforce Solutions job fair tackles inflation and recession fears

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With recession and inflation fears, our ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair will address how to navigate this period, and you could land a job as well.

At 10 a.m., we're partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair.

During the event, recruiters will take calls, social media messages and online applications to match people with jobs.

If you apply, you could land an interview in days. The jobs pay at least $15 an hour, and the employers participating in the event are motivated to hire quickly.

There are jobs in the tax, manufacturing and IT industries.

To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

Later this month, ABC13 Localish will showcase the Katy area.

During the event, we'll have the manager from the Workforce Solutions location in Katy to talk about employment opportunities there. We'll also have the economic development director for the city of Fulshear.

On Thursday, the latest inflation report showed it raised by .04% in September, and overall inflation is up 8.2% on all goods from a year ago.

With the threat of a recession, we'll also talk about what you need to know on how this could impact your job search.

To participate in the event, look for the live video on our website or wherever you stream ABC13.

