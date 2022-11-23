Texas man arrested after yelling racial slurs while opening fire at Tampa bar, police say

TAMPA, Florida (KTRK) -- A Texas man was arrested after allegedly yelling racial slurs at a security guard before opening fire at a bar in Florida, according to police.

On Tuesday, 30-year-old Dustin McCann was arrested and charged on four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

On Monday, officers with the Tampa Police Department responded to a shooting at Soho Saloon at about 9 p.m.

Investigators said McCann was removed from the bar after he allegedly repeatedly used a racial slur toward a Black security guard.

Witnesses told police that McCann got into his vehicle in a parking lot across the street. As he drove away, he reportedly fired multiple gunshots into the air while yelling "white power," according to witnesses.

There were no reported injuries.

"Racist conduct like this has no place in our community, which is why our Tampa police officers worked swiftly to find this suspect in less than 24 hours and bring him to justice," Chief Mary O'Connor said in a Facebook post. "He will now be held accountable for his criminal actions."