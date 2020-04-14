coronavirus texas

Even without COVID-19 symptoms, you can still be tested at these sites

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston health officials are expanding their coronavirus testing and will test anyone, whether they are experiencing symptoms or not.

Testing is being done at Delmar Complex and Butler Stadium, and while you can get tested without feeling sick, there are some things you need to know before you go.

If you'd like to be tested for coronavirus, you must first call 832-393-4220 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to get a code. Once you get that code, you will be told which of the two testing sites to go to.

The testing is free, but you will be asked to bring your insurance so health officials can take down that information.

There are several locations in the Houston-area where you can get tested for free. Some of the testing sites have announced major changes to their schedule.

Galveston

Galveston County Health District on Thursday will open its free COVID-19 testing to anyone, regardless of symptoms, and expand its drive-thru testing to Galveston.

Testing will be available in Galveston Thursday-Saturday (April 16-18) by appointment only at Fire Station No. 5, 5728 Ball St. To make an appointment in Galveston, please call 409.978.4080.

Testing will continue to be available by appointment only in Texas City at the Galveston County Health District, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. To make an appointment in Texas City, please call 409.978.4040.

The Texas Department of Health also has a locator to determine the closest drive-thru testing site near you.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countyhoustonsugar landcoronavirus testingcoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries in Houston-area
Colorado County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Polk County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Show More
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Experts say supply shortages could continue into next year
Houston family put on quarantine after returning from Louisiana
Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co.
More TOP STORIES News