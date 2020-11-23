coronavirus texas

Texas' medical and frontline workers and vulnerable populations to get COVID-19 vaccine first

Once the first COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Texas, the state's healthcare and frontlines workers and the most vulnerable populations will be immunized first.

That prioritization was announced Monday by the office of Gov. Greg Abbott, basing that decision on recommendations made by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel created by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Those guiding principles serve as a foundation for the state's initial distribution of the coronavirus vaccines, which are expected to arrive as early as next month, Abbott's office said.

"These guiding principles established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will ensure that the State of Texas swiftly distributes the COVID-19 vaccine to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized," said Abbott. "This foundation for the allocation process will help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, protect the most vulnerable Texans, and safeguard crucial state resources."

Under the recommendations, healthcare workers include staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, emergency medical services and home healthcare workers.

The recommendations also direct the first vaccines to frontline workers, which include those "who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy."

Who will get the vaccines after the priorities are fulfilled?



Once the first dosages are distributed, the state said it will allocate vaccines under the following criteria:
  • Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.
  • Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.
  • Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.
  • Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinestexas politicstexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Texas superintendent refuses to enforce masks, despite mandate
Younger population leading COVID-19 positive case count
Not 1 person found violating mask mandate got ticket
COVID-19 vaccine to be reviewed by FDA next month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Customers say thousands stolen as scammers pose as Cash App
Suspect in U-Haul leads police on 30-mile wrong-way chase
HPD officer hospitalized after crash with driver who ran light
2 cool fronts arrive this week
Woman avoids emergency hysterectomy thanks to new treatment
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine 'highly effective' prevention
1 in 3 parents say family holiday gatherings worth the risk of COVID-19
Show More
Surgeon General asks for 'small and smart' celebrations
2M people passed through airports this weekend despite warnings
3 Texas students named 2021 Rhodes Scholars
Trans woman identified as homicide victim in SW Houston
20M people in the US could be vaccinated by end of 2020
More TOP STORIES News