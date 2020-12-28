coronavirus testing

Experts recommend anyone get tested for COVID-19 after holiday travel

If you have traveled for the holidays, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you get tested for COVID-19 when you return home to help prevent the spread of the virus. You may have been exposed but have no symptoms.

CDC guidance on testing and domestic travel

So when should you go for a test? The CDC recommends you get tested three to five days after your trip and stay home for seven days, if you can.

The CDC recommends even if you test negative, you should stay home for the full seven days. A negative test doesn't mean that you weren't exposed. You can still develop COVID-19. Watch for symptoms for 14 days after you travel.

SEE ALSO: Symptoms of coronavirus

If you do not get tested after travel, the CDC recommends you stay home for 10 days.

If your test is positive, you need to isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.

SEE ALSO: Family warns others of short visits after losing parents to COVID-19 days before Christmas
The Bruno family hopes their story serves as a tale of caution for those who want to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.



The Houston Health Department and its partners are offering 19 free testing sites this week. Some sites do require appointments. Different sites will close on certain days for the New Year's holiday.

City of Houston COVID testing sites
