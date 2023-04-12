Houston Open, event once in doubt on PGA calendar, lands more favorable spring date, source says

The Cadence Bank Houston Open as golf fans know it may not be the same come next year.

The last four tournaments took place in the fall.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Open, an event that faced an uncertain future due to its placement on the PGA Tour calendar in recent years, may get a chance to attract marquee golfers going forward, thanks to its reported new tee-off date.

A source told Eyewitness Sports on Monday that the annual tournament, which recently unfolded last November at Memorial Park Golf Course, will move to a spring date starting in 2024.

While the source didn't say what month the Houston Open will take place, the change from fall to spring puts the Jim Crane-owned tournament in a better position to field the tour's top players, heading into or after the Masters, a PGA major event.

So what becomes of this year's tournament? Eyewitness News has learned the impending date change would likely leave the Houston Open out of the 2023 calendar.

ABC13 previously reported that the Houston Open wouldn't be part of the tour's regular season schedule after 2022. That means players would not receive FedEx Cup points, which are needed to reach the tour's playoffs, for their performance in the Bayou City.

The Houston Open, which has been played at Memorial Park Golf Course since 2020, dates back to 1946. Eight of the top 50 golfers in the world were part of the 2022 event.

