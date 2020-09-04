HISD Superintendent says sports may come back soon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Student-athletes at Houston ISD could be getting some exciting news soon!After being sidelined by the pandemic, the athletes should be back on the field soon.In an exclusive interview, interim superintendent Grenita Lathan told ABC13 the district wanted to see the city's (COVID-19) positivity rate drop to eight percent first, and now it has reached that level."You know, we're hoping to be able to try out opportunities for sports in the fall. We're still waiting, actually, tomorrow we'll make another decision about conditioning and strengthening starting next week," Lathan said. "So we'll look at that but it's still going to be driven by the numbers, and as it relates to the positive cases in our city."HISD starts its school year online on Tuesday. Dr. Lathan said she will be visiting campuses virtually and in-person.