When's Houston hosting another Super Bowl? Astrodome's unsettle future may hold key to the answer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For more than a half century, sports teams and sporting events have been woven into the fabric of Houston. While the venues in which the big games are played have changed, our city's passion for playing host has remained fervent.

Space City is a host city, from the NCAA Final Four to the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowls, and to even BMX events.

"We really try not to make it cookie-cutter," Janis Burke, CEO of the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, revealed about her team's approach to bidding on marquee events. "We really crawl inside the skin of that event. How can we put the Houston thumbprint on it and make it different and special and bigger and better than ever before? We just kept bidding on our reputation."

Burke has been bidding and building on our city's success since she took over in 2006. The woman behind the bids took ABC13 behind the curtain for the inside stories of Houston landing mega sporting events.

Behind the scenes of a big-event bid process

"So, the College Football Playoff - we did not win the first time we bid," Burke shared. "We did not win the second time we bid. So, the third time, I knew we needed a different strategy. I picked up the phone and called the person who was in charge at the time."

Over the phone, Burke extended an invitation for that person to come to Houston for the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four and the Super Bowl in 2017.

"A couple months later, I get a phone call saying he wants to fly to Houston on his dime to sit down and do a one-city negotiation with you," Burke said of the plans to discuss the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. "That's what happened, and that's why we're hosting in 2024."

College football's biggest game is coming to Space City because a decision-maker saw how Houston hosted other big events.

"(It's) showcasing our city when we are doing it so well," Burke said about the key to landing high-profile games.

But one thing will not be showcased in our city when the FIFA World Cup is played here in 2026.

"NRG put millions of dollars forward in order to put their name on NRG Stadium," Burke noted. "During the World Cup, it will not be called NRG Stadium. It will be called the Houston World Cup stadium. Every city in the United States had to grapple with that. We do business in the U.S. very different than in other countries."

