Beyoncé's Houston concert draws fans from around the world

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People from across the country and world are buzzing to see Beyoncé perform in her hometown this weekend.

"We're glad we have an icon here, born and raised," a Houston native said.

Beyoncé's weekend concert series could bring millions of dollars to the city economy, possibly outperforming Taylor Swift's three-day stint performing at NRG stadium, according to city leaders.

"We've been planning this since February, and when the tickets dropped, we said, we're going to go to Houston and see Beyoncé," a friend group told ABC13.

Houston First projects major artists could have an economic impact over a quarter of a billion dollars this year here in the city.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told us these concerts are showcasing Houston's diversity, and that it's critical to help the city grow.

"All of the diversity that is exemplified in our city is also represented in Beyoncé," Turner said.

This comes after just last weekend when Drake announced Houston as his new home.

